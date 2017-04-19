Australian military personnel hit by an ISIS chemical attack in Iraq

An Australian soldier guards the area during a joint street patrol with Iraqi security forces. Photo: Mohammed Jalil/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Australian military advisers were reportedly hit by a low-grade chemical attack in western Mosul.

According to the ABC, the Pentagon said it was aware of the attack on an Iraqi unit, where Australian and US advisers were at the time, however the personnel have been medically screened and showed no signs of exposure.

The unit that was attacked has recently been the target of heavy fighting as Islamic State militants try to hold possession of the city.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says he had received word that no Australian troops were affected by the attack and they assisted at the scene after it occurred.

The ABC has more.

