Australian median house prices surged to a record $1.066 million in December, but analysts remain firm that the market has now peaked

(Credit: iStock)

The median house price surpassed $1 million in the December quarter of 2021, new data from Domain shows.

It follows a property boom that saw the value of the Australian property market reach $9 trillion.

Analysts say the market has now reached its peak, with prices to continue rising at a slower rate in 2022.

Median house prices in Australia reached a new record high of just over $1 million, following a year in which the Australian property market surpassed $9 trillion and a senate inquiry was launched into housing affordability.

With low interest rates keeping demand high throughout 2021 and a lack of supply pushing prices up, house prices soared to unprecedented levels locally and across global markets.

ABS figures released in early December showed the Australian residential property market surpassed a value of $9 trillion in 2021. Globally, home prices grew at the fastest pace in four decades in the first quarter of 2021.

Now, the latest Domain House Price Report, released on Thursday, shows that in every capital city in Australia the median house price has rocketed past the $1 million mark.

Nationally house prices rose 25.2% in 2021, with six out of the eight capitals hitting record house prices during the December quarter.

And in the December quarter overall Australian house prices experienced a rate of growth of 6.5%.

Sydney’s median price is now an eye watering $1,601,467, Domain’s data shows.

Melbourne median house price has now reached a peak of $1,101,612, with Hobart at $752,110.

Canberra is now the second-most expensive city in Australia to buy a house; prices grew by 11.3% over the quarter to a median price of $1,178,364.

In the December quarter alone Brisbane’s median house price increased by 10.7% to a record median price of $792,065, while Adelaide rose by 8.6% to $731,547.

By the end of 2021, there were only two major cities that didn’t break price records.

Darwin’s median house price remained steady at $640,068, and Perth increased by a negligible 1.8% to $612,348.

Nicola Powell, chief of research and economics at Domain, said the latest round of data only added to the narrative of unprecedented growth over the last 12 months.

“House and unit prices continue to beat records nationally due to lockdown activity rebounds in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, high household savings and the ongoing demand from Australians to buy a property,” Powell said.

Similarly, while demand continued to outstrip supply across the majority of cities, affordability issues were likely to impact demand in 2022.

While prices continued to climb in the final quarter of the year, combined capital quarterly house and unit price growth lost momentum compared to earlier in 2021.

“Price growth has slowed from earlier in 2021 but it is higher than last quarter,” Powell said.

While some economists have suggested property prices will continue to surge, Australia’s big four banks have aligned in predicting house prices will hit a ceiling in 2022 before simmering into a correction period in 2023.

In response to runaway prices — and a wider conversation among regulators, banks, and state and federal governments around how to address the growing unaffordability of housing — the government launched an inquiry into housing affordability and supply in September.

The Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue inquiry into housing affordability and supply examined the tax, regulation and supply issues driving skyrocketing price growth.

The Committee, which has completed its public hearings, is intending to deliver recommendations in 2022.