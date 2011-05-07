Australian Media Mogul James Packer Is Selling This Superyacht For $23 Million

Photo: Courtesy JamesList

Back in February Sting was spotted with some bikini-clad babes hanging out aboard Australian billionaire James Packer’s 46-metre Z Sidney superyacht, which has also played host to the likes of Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal.Now the awesome craft – a Leopard 46, not to be confused with Packer’s other yacht the Z Ellerston, a Mangusta 165 – has been listed for sale with Burgess at €15.9 million ($23 million) under an assumed named, Ares, to throw off the press.



Launched in 2010 the Leopard is a striking sports yacht with stunning exterior lines and a sleek, contemporary interior accommodating 10–12 guests in five luxurious staterooms.

Fitted with an extremely stylish interior in neutral tones, the vessel was built by Arno Super Yacht in Pisa with a design by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Powered by triple 2,400 hp MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines, she’s capable of a top speed of 35 knots. The Sidney Daily Telegraph says that Packer has in fact sold the Z Ellerston as well, so we can only assume he has commissioned a stylish new superyacht for his celebrity friends to sun themselves on.

Here’s a tip from us if you’re in the market – check out the impressive variety of Leopard yachts listed for sale on James.

[Packer’s Yacht for Sale on JamesList]

James Spotting is the official blog of JamesList.com, the world’s smartest luxury marketplace with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, offices in Marbella, Spain and representation in London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Miami. JamesList features more than 65,000 private jets, yachts, luxury cars, properties and exclusive watches for sale and rent from a trusted network of dealers around the world. James Spotting tracks the latest and coolest luxury news and trends from around the globe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.