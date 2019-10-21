Australian media companies have bandied together to fight back against the government's attacks on journalists and whistleblowers

Media Watch Australia’s front pages today.

Australia’s media organisations have come together on Monday to fight government censorship of the press.

From printing censored front pages of the nation’s newspapers to running articles on how the media is being affected, the media is highlighting the restricted environment they now operate in.

It comes after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided the ABC offices as well as News Corp journalist Anika Smethurst.

In a rare display of unity, Australia’s major media organisations have come together this week to make a stand.

Every front page of the country’s newspapers appeared censored on newsstands on Monday, as various outlets joined the Right to Know — a campaign for media freedom.

“Australia is at risk of becoming the world’s most secretive democracy. We’ve seen the public’s right to know slowly erode over the past two decades, with the introduction of laws that make it more difficult for people to speak up when they see wrongdoing and for journalists to report these stories,” ABC managing director David Anderson said in a release issued to Business Insider Australia.

“No one is above the law but something in our democracy is not working as it should when we fail to protect people acting in the public interest.”

The campaign cites 60 different pieces of legislation that have been introduced over the last two decades — laws it claims seek to “criminalise journalism and penalised whistleblowing”.

It comes after a string concerted attacks on the Australian media this year. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided the ABC’s Sydney offices as well as the News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst’s own home in Canberra. Both media organisations are waiting to hear the outcome of each investigation and whether their journalists will face prosecution.

“This is not just about police raids of journalists’ homes and our nation’s newsrooms,” Nine Entertainment’s CEO Hugh Marks said. “This is much bigger than the media. It’s about defending the basic right of every Australian to be properly informed about the important decisions the government is making in their name.”

Whistleblowers, in particular, appear to have been in the government’s firing line. Take the case of Richard Boyle, an ATO employee who went to the media when his own organisation planned to take money from people’s bank accounts without their knowledge. In doing so he threw his entire career away and now faces being sentenced to 161 years imprisonment if found guilty.

The media is now calling for legislative changes to protect whistleblowers like Boyle as well as the journalists who endeavour to tell their stories. The proposed reforms would prevent journalists from being jailed and force the government to consider the public interest before conducting raids and prosecutions.

Without these, Australia’s media is warning that our news may as well just be censored like today’s newspapers.

