Australian Markets Barely Moving After Big Conservative Election Victory

This past Saturday saw big elections in Australia, which saw conservative leader Tony Abbott sweet his way into the Prime Minister’s office.

Abbott ran a pro-business campaign, promising to eliminate Australia’s carbon tax and also reduce taxes on the mining sector.

Anyway, it seems that this is all priced into markets.

Stocks are barely up, and the Aussie dollar is essentially flat from Friday’s close after a very minor initial pop.

