Australian Market Still Well Over Magic 5000 Mark

At 12:30 this afternoon the Australian share market was trading up 2.9 points, or 0.6%.

Last night the Australian share market closed above the key 5000 number for the first time in a month.

It finished up 0.79 per cent at 5,007.1.

“The banks provided the ballast for the market while the rest of the market wilted over the course of the trading session,” CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy told AAP.

