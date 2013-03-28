Australian Market Down But Everyone's Going On Holiday

Photo:

Aussie stocks opened down around 0.4%, but it doesn’t look like there’s any local corporate or economic news that will hurt the market further before the Easter break. The market’s closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

“I think a lot of clients are getting ready to go on holidays over the Easter period rather than dabbling in the market at the moment,” , Lonsec senior client adviser Michael Heffernan told AAP.

“I don’t think anything locally is going to be driving the market today as far as I can ascertain, either on the corporate front or on the economic front,” he said.

This morning benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 19.1 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 4,975.9 points.

