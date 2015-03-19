The surprising reason Australian managers swear in meetings

It’s not uncommon to hear Australian managers swearing in a meeting.

While cursing is considered inappropriate in many business settings, Australians are motivated by vibrant, humorous, and border-line vulgar speech.

“The Aussies want their boss to join them in a healthy disrespect for rules and formalism, to lapse into broad speech and cuss a bit, and to be affable and ironic at the same time,” writes Richard Lewis in his book “Cross-Cultural Communication: A Visual Approach.”

Australians’ distinct manner of speech originated at sea when diverse ship crew members fused together Cockney, Irish, and Northern English dialects.

“Swear words and vulgar expressions were abundant,” explains Lewis. It is an aspect of the speech that managers utilise today in order to influence employees.

According to Lewis, Australian workers would respond cynically to “American pep talk English” and would not be stimulated enough by the “prim” British or Canadian English.

In Australia, effective managers crack jokes and use cynicism whenever possible.

“Perhaps the greatest strength of the Australian personality, although it is under threat, is their monumental cynicism,” writes Lewis. “Australians are totally cynical of people in power or with too much wealth; they respect the little person, the ‘battler,’ rather than the winner.”