Australian managers say they are getting less training than they used to

Australia’s middle managers aren’t getting the attention they used to.

Almost half (48%) of mid-level managers say the training and development they get now is less than what they got in the early years of their career.

Only 18% say training had increased by the time they got to mid-management level, according to a survey of 1,516 Australian and New Zealanders by recruiters Hays. The final 34% say it remained the same.

However, most (78%) employees say training and development is the second most important factor for them behind work-life balance (85%) and ahead of a manager who cares about their staff (76%).

“When we consider that middle managers will one day shape an organisation, driving it through the hard times and helping it prosper in the good, I firmly believe that learning and development should be ongoing throughout a person’s career, not end at a certain point,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia.

“Ideally employers should develop their middle managers’ technical skills, cultivate their knowledge and understanding of the organisation’s goals, foster a belief in what the organisation is trying to achieve and help advance their leadership skills.”

