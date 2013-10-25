Australian Man Writes Letter To A Judge Explaining Why He Couldn't Be At His Own Sentencing

Foster at the Federal Court in 2003. Photo: Getty

An Australian conman, Peter Foster, wrote a letter explaining why he couldn’t be at the Federal Court in Brisbane for his own sentencing.

The letter was delivered to the court yesterday by Foster’s lawyer, who withdrew his representation.

And when the lawyer Terry Fisher was asked where his client was, this is what he had to say, according to The ABC.

“Yes I have had contact,” he said.

“The last I saw him there was a palm tree waving in the background so I’m not sure where he is.”

Foster — who has been convicted of contempt as well as a diet product scam — said in the letter, reported by The Brisbane Times that he could prove he thought the sentencing hearing was set down for a different date.

The reason why, he wrote, was that he had given an interview to a journalist, saying he had every intention of surrendering himself on 28 October, when in fact the sentencing hearing was on the 25th.

When he said it the journalist did not correct him, even though the correct date was later published in the article.

Justice John Logan — to no one’s surprise — didn’t buy it. He gave Foster three years, with a 18-month non-parole period.

His location is not known to police though, so it could be a while before he goes inside.

