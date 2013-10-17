Australian Man Dead At Everest After Digging Himself Out Of An Avalanche

Photo: Getty Images

An Australia man has died at Mount Everest after digging himself and his wife free of an avalanche which had trapped them.

ABC News reports Dean Higgins, 60, from Adelaide, managed to dig himself and his wife, Wendy free from the ice but then later died after returning to a base camp.

A family friend told The ABC it took the couple eight hours to walk back to the base camp, after being trapped for six hours and that it was unclear how the South Australian had died.

“We’re not exactly sure what happened, but he was alive until they got down the bottom.”



