Man Climbs Inside A Gutted Shark And Takes A Ridiculous Photo

An Australian fisherman crawled inside a gutted shark, shoved his hands through its gills, and pretended to stab the creature in between the eyes for a memorable photo.

The image was sent to an Australian radio station, 3AW, where hosts John Burns and Ross Stevenson jokingly crowned it “photo of the year.”

The timing of the photo couldn’t be better. Discovery Channel’s highly anticipated Shark Week kicks off Sunday night.

For more about the “photo of the year,” listen to the video below:

