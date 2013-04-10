Australian Leaders To Meet With China Every Year

Photo:

Julia Gillard has personally driven home a deal for annual leadership talks between Australia and China, ABC News has reported.

According to the ABC, Gillard and new Chinese premier Li Keqiang formally agreed to the partnership at a meeting in Beijing.

The annual catch up will feature the Prime Minister, the Treasurer and the Foreign Minister in face-to-face gatherings with their Chinese counterparts.

Experts had been calling for increased dialogue with China, Australia’s biggest trading partner.

Last month, Macquarie Bank’s newly-appointment Chairman for China, and former ambassador Geoff Raby said that Australia needed to match other countries who were proactive in their engagement with Asia’s biggest economy – despite the fact they trade with it less.

He told a Committee For Sydney lunch that Germany’s Angela Merkel and British leader David Cameron were already making annual visits, while an Australian Prime Minister, until Gillard’s current trip, hadn’t been to China since 2011.

