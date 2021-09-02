New South Wales has seen a 10% decline in new job ads. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Exclusive data from Indeed shows the impact lockdowns are beginning to have on the labour market.

Since June 30, new job ads have declined almost 10% with New South Wales bearing the brunt.

Hospitality, childcare, cleaning and pharmacy roles have been the most impacted roles.

The Australian jobs market has proved largely resilient, but businesses are beginning to bear the brunt of lengthy lockdowns.

New job advertisements have fallen almost 10% since July 1, according to exclusive figures from job site Indeed, as a growing number of businesses put hiring plans on ice.

The decline in job vacancies has been led by New South Wales, with Sydney headed for its eleventh week in lockdown.

Conversely, Victoria actually increased its hiring numbers since June, despite staggering in and out of restrictions.

Indeed’s chief economist for the Asia Pacific region Callam Pickering said there had been a “clear and uneven” impact across industries to date.

“Occupations that are highly sensitive to lockdowns, such as jobs in restaurants, are doing it tough. That’s not going to change until Sydney and Melbourne begin to open up in a meaningful way,” Pickering told Business Insider Australia.

“Other occupations, particularly those that can easily be performed remotely, continue to strengthen.”

In that respect, the data is unequivocal. Food preparation jobs plummeted by almost 40% between June 30 and the end of August.

Similarly, there are now one-third fewer childcare positions, and around one quarter fewer cleaning and pharmacy vacancies.

Dental jobs declined by 18%, while real estate, beauty and customer service vacancies all contracted by around 14%.

By contrast, Australia’s professional class seems largely unaffected. There are now 20% more architecture jobs, with demand also increasing for industrial engineers, project managers, software developers, and social scientists.

But “the next few months will be pivotal”, according to Pickering.

“Right now, businesses still seem pretty optimistic and that’s reflecting in their hiring behaviour. That confidence though will surely come under pressure the longer these lockdowns persist,” he said.

“Opening up and learning to ‘live with COVID’, where case numbers surge, could also hamper confidence and the overall economic recovery.”

To date, the national labour market has stood up surprisingly well, with Pickering describing job creation as a “a bright spot in an otherwise depressing situation”.

Western Australia’s labour market for example is enjoying nearly 80% more jobs ads than prior to the pandemic, thanks no doubt to its unofficial status as the nation’s Hermit Kingdom.

It compares favourably to an altogether impressive national average, with jobs up 47.1% in the last two weeks of August. It has been buoyed by a reliable stream of cheap money and government support.

As New South Wales and Victoria look destined to spend at least another month in lockdown, neither looks like being withdrawn.

Yet it is also an undeniably complex situation. A falling unemployment rate has in part been attributed to droves of New South Wales workers dropping out of the workforce entirely.

Certainly as new jobs dwindle, months of lockdowns are looking like an increasingly unsustainable solution.