Australian Job Vacancies Have Now Fallen Almost 60% Since The Pre-GFC Peak

Australian job vacancies have fallen 59.2% since March 2008, new data from the Department of Education, Employment and Workplace Relations reveals.

DEEWR’s Internet Vacancy Index fell 1.8% to 59.2 in June. The IVI is based on the number of new job advertisements on Seek, MyCareer, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch, indexed against January 2006 figures.

A total of 152,100 jobs were listed last month, according to DEEWR, down from 158,600 in May.

The IVI fell 23.2% in the 12 months to June. There were fewer jobs listed in all states and territories, with the biggest falls in the mining states, Western Australia (40.7%) and Queensland (30.9%).

Despite the falls, DEEWR found that the number of vacancies in the mining regions of Pilbara & Kimberley and Goldfields & Southern WA were still significantly higher than they were in May 2010: 201.2% and 56.5% higher respectively.

That’s one reflection of just how huge the mining boom has been.

Demand for all skilled workers except teachers fell over the year, with demand for scientists and veterinarians falling 79.0%, engineers falling 63.8% and automotive and engineering trades falling 41.1%.

There were 9340 new job openings for business, finance and HR professionals in June – down 2.2% from May and 20.5% for the year.

