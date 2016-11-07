Australian job ads continued to increase in October

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Australian job ads rose fractionally in October, according to new data released by ANZ Bank on Monday.

In seasonally adjusted terms, job advertisements increased by 1% to 161,499, leaving the number up 5.2% on the levels of a year earlier.

The annual increase was higher than the 3.8% level seen in the 12 months to September.

The survey is based on information provided by seek.com.au along with and the Department of Education’s Australian JobSearch site, Jobsearch.gov.au.

It does not disclose whether advertisements are for full-time, part-time or casual positions.

Felicity Emmett, head of Australian economics at ANZ, called the increase “encouraging”, saying it is “consistent with the moderate pace of economic growth, as well as above average business and consumer sentiment”.

“Our assessment is that the labour market will continue to improve at a gradual pace and the unemployment rate will continue to edge lower, supported by low interest rates and still elevated business conditions,” she says.

Though the increase, as a forward indicator on labour conditions, bodes well for employment growth and lower unemployment, Emmett, like others, believes that “excess capacity in the labour market is likely to continue to weigh on wage growth over the medium term”.

“While the unemployment rate has fallen from a recent peak of 6.3%, underutilisation remains high by historical standards, suggesting that there remains a considerable amount of spare capacity in the labour market,” she says.

“While we think that wage growth has stabilised at a low level, the high rate of underutilisation suggests that wages are unlikely to accelerate significantly in the near term.”

Despite this, ANZ remains of the view that the RBA will keep interest rates steady for the next 12 months.

Economists at Macquarie and the Commonwealth Bank believe that elevated levels of labour market slack will see the RBA cut interest rates next year given it’s likely to keep a lid on both wage and inflationary pressures.

