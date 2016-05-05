Australian Islamic State recruiter Neil Prakash is dead

Neil Prakash.

Australia’s most wanted terrorist Neil Prakash has been killed in a US air strike on an Islamic State (IS) stronghold in Iraq.

Prakash was among a gathering of IS operatives targeted on April 29.

United States authorities have also advised the federal government that Australian woman Shadi Jabar Khalil Mohammad — the sister of Farhad Mohammad, the teenager who shot dead police accountant Curtis Cheng in Sydney last year — was killed in a separate air strike.

There were reports earlier in the year that Prakash may have been killed. It has been posted on Telegram, a messaging app frequently used by the terror group to distribute propaganda material and recruit foreigners.

Prakash’s death is a significant development in the fight against IS for both Australian and American authorities.

The Melbourne-born extremist was previously been linked to the foiled ANZAC Day terror plot where three men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

He was also one of the leading recruiters of foreign fighters for IS.

Prakash also appeared in IS propaganda video message released 12 months ago which called for attacks on Australia.

Prakash was believed to have fled to Syria in 2013, where he changed his name to Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, and was put on a US kill list.

