Australian jihadi recruiter Neil Prakash has stopped using Twitter

Australian terrorist recruiter Neil Prakash has gone offline to avoid being found by coalition forces in the Middle East.

Prakash used Twitter to preach extremist views and post terrorism threats. In May one of his tweets grounded three planes from take off.

In August he also leaked the personal information of a Victorian MP and Australian Defence Force personnel online.

“Know that we are in your emails and computer systems, watching and recording your every move,” he wrote.

“We have your names and addresses, we are in your… social media accounts.

“We are extracting confidential data and passing on your personal information to the soldiers of the khilafah [caliphate], who soon with the permission of Allah will strike at your necks in your own lands!” More here.

The move offline follows a text conversation obtained by the Herald Sun, in which a ­fellow ­jihadi Abu Khalid al-Amriki urged him to go dark.

His retreat is most likely sparked by concerns that western intelligence agencies can locate him via internet use.

One of Prakash’s last tweets claimed he did not fear death and goaded the US to send him a “paradise missile”.

Prakash, who is Fijian-Indian and Cambodian, was also linked to the foiled Anzac Day terror plot in Melbourne.

Following the threat he released a chilling video calling for a terror attack on Australia. Read more about that here.

Last week Australian leaders and senior law enforcement and counter-terrorism officials met for a national summit to discuss measures for countering violent extremism and radicalisation.

The meeting followed the murder of police accountant Curtis Cheng by a 15-year-old boy in Parramatta. Read more on that here.

The federal government is also set to introduce new counter-terrorism legislation which would lower the control order age and extend the detainment of terror suspects.

Attorney-General George Brandis said the draft laws were developed in conjunction with New South Wales and other states and territories.

It is expected the laws will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.