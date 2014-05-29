The Australian Apple Hack That Locks IPhones Has Spread To The US

Earlier this week, a number of Australians were reporting that they werelocked out of their Apple devicesafter being hacked remotely by someone who goes by the name of Olig Pliss.

A new report from CBS Los Angeles shows that the hack has spread to the U.S.

The hacker is accessing iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers through the Find My iPhone feature. This can be done by figuring out a user’s Apple ID login information and then accessing Find My iPhone from iCloud.com. He then locks down the device and demands that owners pay $US50 to $US100 through PayPal in order to regain control.

The hack has crossed over to Southern California, with Nathan Sohm from Victorville, California, reporting that he has been victim to the Pliss hack.

“I thought it was a joke, and I was like ‘Yeah yeah, whatever’, and went to open my phone, and nothing,” Sohm told CBS Los Angeles.

There have also been a few reports in Apple’s support thread that demonstrate other cases of the hack in the U.S.

A user named wheelman2188 posted:

I’m in the US. Never been to Australia. Hacked last night byt the Oleg Pliss nonsense. Currently restoring to try and get it back online.

Another user named Loonbeam1 posted:

My wife got hit in the US as well. Have not heard a lot here, but people may just be waking up or the attack is spreading. Not sure when it triggered. Both devices passcoded so no damage. Never been or connected to australia, and at least one of the devices was purchased in US/Canada (one shipped direct from China)

Those affected by the hack are advised to contact Apple to have them restore the device, but they are likely to lose everything that is stored on the device in the process. Sohm therefore encourages everyone to back up their devices.

And make sure that you use a really strong password.

