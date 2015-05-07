Australian investors resume selling down the Commonwealth Bank

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Bank lost 2% in early trade as investors continued to sell down Australia’s largest bank.

A disappointing flat half year profit result for the Commownealth sparked a fall across bank and financial stocks.

This morning the bank was down 2% to $81.33. The other major banks were following, with the ANZ down 2.41% to $32.41 and Westpac 1.65% to $33.43.

Yesterday the bank was off a whopping 5.68%, wiping more than $7 billion off its market cap.

The S&P ASX 200 was down another 1% after the 2.3% plunge yesterday.

