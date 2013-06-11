Australian Investment Banking Fees Are The Lowest They Have Been For Three Years

Fees charged by investment banks in Australia are at the lowest year-to-date levels in three years, according to data from research house Dealogic.

Reported by the Australian Financial Review, the data says fees across M&A advisory, equity and debt capital markets dropped 12% to $US573 million in the year to June 7 compared to the same period the year before.

The numbers are just an estimate, since investment banks don’t have to disclose all their fees.

Now read: Foursquare Morale Hits A New Low And Employees Look For Ways Out

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.