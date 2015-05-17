Australian Interior Design Awards: The best workplace designs in Australia

This year, 32 workplace designs were shortlisted for the Australian Interior Design Awards which recognise and celebrate interior design excellence.

Backed by the Design Institute of Australia, the annual awards are also seen as a launch pad for young and emerging designers in the country.

Companies such as King and Wood Mallesons, Canon, TransGrid and T2 were among the list for best workplace design for their innovative and creative take on the modern office.

Last year, virtual data company Ansarada Office took out the title for best workplace design featuring a mix of historic brickwork and soft furnishings.

In the meantime, here are some of our favourite picks.

1. JWT Sydney Headquarters NSW A unique and dynamic space... capturing the essence of the brand. 2. Pask Office VIC Playing homage to urban sophistication... Pask has a practical yet residential like character. 3. Level 18, 127 Creek Street QLD Contemporary interior design thinking... mixed with an innovative approach to spatial planning... to create the perfect work atmosphere. 4. Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Sydney NSW A bold take on traditional legal offices... featuring an open and flexible floor plan... ...the 10-storey office is both tailored and fluid. 5. Vicland Property Group VIC A benchmark in corporate luxury and sophistication... ...these opulent office premises are both innovative and avant-garde.

