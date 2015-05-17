Australian Interior Design Awards: The best workplace designs in Australia

This year, 32 workplace designs were shortlisted for the Australian Interior Design Awards which recognise and celebrate interior design excellence.
Backed by the Design Institute of Australia, the annual awards are also seen as a launch pad for young and emerging designers in the country.
Companies such as King and Wood Mallesons, Canon, TransGrid and T2 were among the list for best workplace design for their innovative and creative take on the modern office.
Last year, virtual data company Ansarada Office took out the title for best workplace design featuring a mix of historic brickwork and soft furnishings.
In the meantime, here are some of our favourite picks.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.