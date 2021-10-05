Australian influencers are launching their own clothing labels to monetise their huge online followings

A raft of Australian influencers and creators have launched fashion labels and clothing lines that keep design, manufacturing and production firmly within their control.

Experts in the space say creators are increasingly looking for “sustainable, long term” revenue streams outside of short-term sponsored content and partnerships.

The explosion of e-commerce has enabled influencers with existing audiences to immediately scale up.

Lily Brown, an influencer with an audience of 350,000 on Instagram, launched luxury sleepwear brand Chile in January of this year.

While she has traditionally earned income from short-term brand partnerships promoting hair products, makeup and clothing, Brown told Business Insider Australia she wanted to promote a product she had complete creative and commercial control over.

“My biggest advice for anyone who wishes to start an e-commerce business, and what I pride myself on, is being as hands on as possible,” she told Business Insider Australia.

While this practice isn’t ne – influencers have been monetising their massive online followings to sell self-created fitness apps, wellness guides and other products for years – experts in the industry say the practice is becoming even more popular with the next generation of content creators.

It’s part of a growing trend in influencer marketing beyond brand partnerships that see them pushing products and services from other companies. Influencers are increasingly cashing in on their own personal brands with fashion labels of their own.

‘They are really looking for that sustainable long term revenue’

Clare Winterbourn, director of creator and influencer agency Born Bred Talent, told Business Insider Australia that Gen Z creators in particular tend to have an entrepreneurial mindset from day one when it comes to their online presence.

“I think it’s an example of this generation of content creators being able to transfer that audience into e-commerce businesses,” Winterbourn said.

She said that, while traditionally content creators and influencers would rely solely on their social platforms for income through brand partnerships, there has been “a huge increase in content creators that are looking to monetise what they’ve built on socials, but also pivot off to different directions.”

Part of this has to do with the economics of TikTok, she said, as well as younger creators and influencers’ desire for greater control over their revenue.

“This new generation of TikTokers are a lot savvier and they are really looking for that sustainable long term revenue,” Winterborn explained.

She also said that while the conversion rate of engagement-to-sales has always been low on Instagram, TikTok has proven to be a lot higher and much more reliable.

Her clients are also using the platform for market research; developing products and designs using feedback and collaboration from their audience.

“They’re actually using TikTok as a research platform, as well as going out and actually engaging with the fanbase to find out what products that they would like.”

Traditionally, clothing sold by content creators like popular YouTubers tended to fall under the umbrella of merch like “hats, t-shirts and hoodies”

Now she said younger generations were “more innovative about the products that they’re bringing out,” with a greater focus on sustainability and ethics around how and where their products are made.

George Plummer, chief executive of Starshipit, an ANZ-based shipping software company, said companies like his have made it easier than ever for newcomers to jump into e-commerce and quickly scale up their business.

The company has seen the number of influencers using the service increase by 250% since this time last year.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a big, big uptake,” Plummer said.

His company manages warehouse fulfilment, shipping, automation and notifications — logistics that can be overwhelming for smaller and medium businesses.

He said in recent years his customer base has diversified from traditional retailers to service creators and influencers who have developed their own branded products.

“We’re lucky enough to kind of start working with some of them to begin with, and they’ve kind of reached out within their own networks,” Plummer said.

Plummer said what’s been fascinating to watch is how these self-branded businesses are able to scale up almost overnight.

“What’s really interesting is that they’re coming to market with a community,” he said, “so they’ve already got a user base.”

“What we’ve seen with influencers is that they have…an audience already, or a community in bringing this product to market, and they can scale from day one.”

‘People want to support your journey’

Bridey Drake, a 20-year-old influencer with an audience of 353,300 across TikTok and Instagram, uses her social platforms to market her pyjama business, as well as participate in brand partnerships.

In contrast to many creators and influencers, Drake told Business Insider Australia she actually started her business a few months before she created a TikTok account in April of 2020.

But she quickly blew up, and inadvertently became an influencer in her own right.

“It was crazy, it came really suddenly,” Drake said. “And then we just kept restocking the pyjamas and yeah, now I’m kind of known as the pyjama girl.”

Drake said that her videos, which cover her daily routine and advice for other young entrepreneurs, aren’t focused explicitly on her pyjama business.

But she said customers tell her their connection to her is what led them to want to invest in her products, with analytics showing that 95% of her visitors to her e-commerce site are driven there through her TikTok account.

She said she’d recommend developing a product to anyone online with a following.

“I think people want to also support your journey when they follow all your videos and they see everything you’re doing, they want to support you as well,” Drake said.

“That’s just their way of saying thank you for your videos; we love who you are as a person, and we just want to support you.”