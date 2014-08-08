Australian Housing Finance Up 0.2% In June

Australia’s housing industry is still growing.

After a flat month in May, the total number of owner-occupied housing loans in June rose 0.2% (seasonally adjusted), according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The number was slightly below expectations of 0.5%.

There were 52,153 owner-occupied housing housing commitments in June.

And owner-occupied finance was up 1.8% to $17.07 billion but investment loans were down 0.3% to $10.678 billion.

Overall, total dwelling finance was up 1% to $27.748 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.