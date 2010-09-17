Why Deniers Of The Australian Housing Bubble Will Be Proven Very Wrong

Australian financial firm Commonwealth Bank recently went on a road show defending the state of the much maligned Australian real estate market.



Their presentation has been lambasted as a shoddy, false interpretation of what is really a serious situation just waiting for a trigger.

The best take down of the argument comes from David Llewellyn-Smith, and we note the details of his slide by slide take down on each page, so you can see just how sceptical he is of the presentation.

While David Llewellyn-Smith isn’t calling for the bubble to burst anytime soon, he’s certainly questioning the argument Commonwealth Bank has presented.

