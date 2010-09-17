Why Deniers Of The Australian Housing Bubble Will Be Proven Very Wrong

Australian financial firm Commonwealth Bank recently went on a road show defending the state of the much maligned Australian real estate market.
Their presentation has been lambasted as a shoddy, false interpretation of what is really a serious situation just waiting for a trigger.
The best take down of the argument comes from David Llewellyn-Smith, and we note the details of his slide by slide take down on each page, so you can see just how sceptical he is of the presentation.
While David Llewellyn-Smith isn’t calling for the bubble to burst anytime soon, he’s certainly questioning the argument Commonwealth Bank has presented.
But Commonwealth Bank may be handpicking its data to reflect its thesis, according to David Llewellyn-Smith.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
David Llewellyn-Smith argues that while yes, 83% of the Australian market might be coastal, that also means that is 83% of the housing market.
Demand for coastal property has been a constant trend in Australian history, according to Llewellyn-Smith.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
This population growth slide doesn't explain how prices were still up 120% for 8 years before these charts start, which Llewellyn-Smith says was a product of dramatic increases in demand for investor mortgages.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
Llewellyn-Smith says that using the easy credit environment as a defence against the housing bubble thesis is actually more of a reason for it.
He also argues that the bank gives no explanation as to why they think the current inflation, commodity prices, or labour demand environment will continue.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
Australia is number two on this graph, only behind the UK. The U.S. and Germany have more healthy debt positions. This is not a good or positive defence, according to Llewellyn-Smith.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
This argument is fine, according to Llewellyn-Smith, but relies on several hidden assumptions that assume the past can predict the future. Which is pretty much the antithesis of what happens when a housing bubble bursts.
Source: Commonwealth Bank and Henry Thornton
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.