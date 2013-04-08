Australian Hotel Manager 'Was Murdered Over His Private Life'

The brazen shooting of Australian resort manager Paul Davy in the Philippines was linked to his private life, according to the man who was sitting next to him when he was killed.

Davy, manager of the Blue Rock Beach Resort, was sitting at a beachside bar on Saturday night when a man in a baseball cap approached him and shot him in the head before fleeing on a scooter.

Mick Hay, the resort owner, has told Tim Elliott at the Sydney Morning Herald that Davy was “was what you would call a man about town. It was common knowledge. And so we’re 90 per cent sure that his murder has to do with that.”

Hay recalls the killing saying: “When a .45 bullet enters your head, it’s a nasty experience.” He was sitting next to Davy when it happened.

There had been earlier speculation that a motive could have been Davy’s tough management style. Police had earlier said they were looking at staff who were fired or forced to resign.

