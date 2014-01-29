Australian Hospitals Giant Healthscope Is Up For Sale, In What Could Be A $4 Billion IPO

Getty/Mark Kolbe

Australia’s private hospital sector is in for a shake-up according to the AFR this morning which reports the private equity owners of Healthscope are set to divest themselves of Australia’s second biggest hospital group.

Healthscope, which TPG and the Carlyle Group purchased for $2.7 billion in 2010, has “44 private hospitals in Australia and pathology operations in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand. With a 16 per cent market share.”

It is expected that the sale – whether a float which could take advantage of the strong run up in Ramsay Health’s share price recently or a trade sale to offshore parties – could net the owners around $4 billion.

The banks are lining up for the advisory role and a float will likely see Australian investors do likewise.

