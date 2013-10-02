Australian Home Building Approvals Disappoint In August

Australian residential building approvals were down a seasonally adjusted 4.7% in August, falling past market forecasts of about 2%.

The ABS said today’s data release reflected ongoing volatility in the residential building market. Building approvals rose a seasonally adjusted 10.8% in July.

In trend terms, a total of 13,896 dwelling units were approved in August, resulting in a 0.1% month-on-month and 5.8% year-on-year rise, driven predominantly by a 0.6% month-on-month rise in house approvals.

Residential building approvals have risen for 19 consecutive months in trend terms.

There's more on the ABS.

