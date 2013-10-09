Australian Holidays Worth $12,000 Were Given To Hollywood Stars At The Oscars Ceremony, And NOT ONE Has Been Claimed

Lizard Island

Australian luxury resorts El Questro and Lizard Island offered this year’s Oscars nominees the choice of spending four nights at either resort as part of a $48,000 gift bag, but none of the vacation packages has been claimed so far.

Resort operators told Business Insider Australia that they had fielded “a couple of enquiries” following the Oscars, but nobody had followed through with a visit.

Nominees have until February 2014 to take up the offer.

The Australian vacation packages were valued at around $12,000 each. They were included alongside condoms, tequilla, custom candles, circus tickets and a $3,000 stay at a Mexican beach resort in a swag bag compiled by marketing company Distinctive Assets.

The gift bags were given as consolation prizes to nominees who didn’t go home with an Oscar, putting vouchers into the hands of megastars like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Robert DeNiro and Australians Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts.

El Questro, in the Western Australian outback, and Lizard Island, on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef, are among Australia’s top-rated luxury resorts. Both are owned by Delaware North.

Here’s Distinctive Assets describing the vacations:

