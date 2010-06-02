Australia Hit By 'Private Spending Drought', GDP Growth Withers

Australia’s economy, one of the strongest in the developed world right now, is slowing down substantially, with Q1 GDP growth less than half Q4’s rate.



Moreover, some believe that had public spending not bolstered the economy, GDP could have fallen in the quarter:

—

CANBERRA, Australia (AP), Rod McGuirk – [emphasis added] Australia’s economy slowed in the first quarter as a government scheme to construct a new building in every school papered over a drop in business spending.

The country’s $1 trillion economy expanded 0.5 per cent from the fourth quarter, when growth had rocketed 1.1 per cent, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released Wednesday. Gross domestic product expanded 2.7 per cent for the year through March.

Australia’s economy contracted in the last three months of 2008 as the global financial crisis unfolded, but has grown continuously since then with the help of billions of dollars in government stimulus spending.

News of the slowdown in the first quarter comes a day after the central bank kept its key interest unchanged following a series of rate hikes, citing increased caution among investors in the wake of Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Treasurer Wayne Swan said a government program that is providing a new building to every Australian school compensated for a fall in private sector spending during the quarter.

Public investment grew 11.6 per cent in the March quarter and 39.5 per cent for the year. Private investment fell 2.4 per cent in the quarter and lost 0.4 per cent in the year through March.

Swan said consumer spending had increased 0.6 per cent in the latest quarter and was up 3.1 per cent over the year before despite the stimulus from government cash handouts to most Australians drying up last year.

He said that Treasury estimated the government’s winding back of stimulus spending had shaved 0.1 of a percentage point off growth for the latest quarter.

“What we see clearly today is that we have an economy that is in transition from the support provided by policy stimulus to private demand,” Swan told reporters before flying to a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers in South Korea.

Stephen Walters, chief economist of investment bank J.P. Morgan, said the figures indicated a private spending drought in the quarter.

“Luckily the public investment kicked in and more than filled that void,” he said.

Walters said the surge in public investment had prevented the economy from contracting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.