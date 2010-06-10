Australian Hedge Fund Suing Goldman Says Firm Intentionally Withheld Its Accurate Opinion On State Of The Market

Photo: CNBC

An Australian hedge fund called Basis Yield Alpha Fund is suing Goldman Sachs, claiming that it bought AA-rated and AAA-rated securities (in this case, CDOs called Timberwolf) that significantly declined in value in just two weeks.

As a result of the declining value of the CDOs, Goldman kept demanding margin payments and essentially drove the fund out of business, as stated in a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Huffington Post.Within five months of issuance, the fund lost 80% of its value and liquidated in 2008. All in all, the hedge fund took a hit for $80.7 million.



The complaint is very similar to the ABACUS deal that’s being dealt with by the SEC.Goldman sold some CDOs, said CDOs dropped in value as subprime mortgage crisis kicked in, Goldman shorted subprime CDOs, purchase of said CDOs lost money.

Simple as that. Except this time the securities were called Timberwolf instead of ABACUS. And just like ABACUS, Goldman is accused of exerting significant influence as to what was placed into the CDOs.

Again, it boils down to the argument of: was Goldman just making a market or rightfully committing fraud? What’s interesting, however, is a section where the fund accuses Goldman of not providing enough details on markets related to the deal. We wonder who’s responsible for that due diligence: Goldman or the Australian hedge fund?

