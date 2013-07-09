Australian Hair-Growth Company Ordered To Pay Former Client As It Can't Actually Cure Baldness

The man was NOT Bruce Willis. Photo: Getty/Chris Jackson

A handyman has been awarded $3500 after taking a company that “pretty much guaranteed” it could give him a full head of hair again to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

According to The Age, when David Aygur’s hair started falling out in the shower, staff at Hair Science International said the serum they gave him was meant to kill dead hair so new hair could grow.

The same business was this year fined $100,000 when the Melbourne Magistrates Court found the company and two staff members misled customers with claims they could clone hair.

Hair Science International — whose star spokesperson was AFL player Brent Guerra — closed. Now a new company called Hair Loss Institute operates in the same office space, also using Guerra’s testimonials, but they say they are totally different.

According to The Age, the company said it does no claim to be able to re-grow hair — it just provides wigs and hair plugs.

Read more here.

Now read: This AFL Player Has Admitted Being Abused And Says He Knows Who Killed Someone



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.