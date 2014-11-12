Australian GPs Are Working Harder Than They Were A Decade Ago

Adam Berry/Getty Images

General practitioners are working harder, treating more chronic conditions, ordering more pathology tests and seeing more elderly patients than they were a decade ago, according to research by the University of Sydney.

“Patients are having longer, more complicated consultations now than a decade ago,” says Helena Britt, director of the BEACH program at University of Sydney.

GPs today manage 158 problems for every 100 patients which has risen from 145 problems ten years ago.

Most Australians (85%) saw a GP in the last year. These people had an average of seven consultations in that period.

In 2013-14, the Federal Government spent more than $6.3 billion on 133.4 million general practice services

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.