A budget surplus could be out of reach for 10 years as Australian government debt outgrows all major economies.

Australian government debt swelled more than 200% over the last two decades alone.

Gross federal debt is expected to reach a record $1.2 trillion by the 2024-15 financial year.

Experts say a budget surplus could be out of reach until at least 2031.

Two decades of heavy spending have seen Australian government debt outrun all other major economies over the last century, pushing a budget surplus out of reach for at least another 10 years.

According to a suite of government and household data released by the International Monetary Fund, the Australian government’s debt book has grown 221% since 2000, swelling to account for 44.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).

It’s the highest rate of debt as a share of the economy since Sir Robert Menzies — a Prime Minister with a penchant for delivering bloated budget deficits to turn the screw on unemployment and “get that purchasing power exercised” — was at the helm in 1964.

Australia is now the only member of the G20 to have clocked a debt increase of more than 200% over the course of a 20-year period that has already seen three financial crises, and a string of recessions.

By comparison, the US comes in second, with an increase of 188%; followed by the UK, with a rise of 185%; then South Korea, with a lift of 174%; and Spain, with a jump of 121%.

The economies that were able to compress their debts were Switzerland, where debt dropped 40%; Indonesia, with a drop of 55%; and Turkey, where debt lowered 3%.

As the year draws to a close, Australia’s government debt book is expected to cap at $855 billion, before another $60 billion is lumped on top over the next six months.

By the time the 2024-25 financial year comes around, gross debt is expected to reach a record $1.2 trillion. That means whichever party wins at the 2022 federal election can almost certainly rule out delivering a budget surplus until at least the 2031-32 financial year.

After handing down the 2021-22 federal budget in May, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg prothletised over the idea that the Morrison government could plug the hole left by its big-spending $74.6 billion budget as soon as 2024.

“The COVID-19 recession will see our deficit reach $161 billion this year, falling to $57 billion in 2024-25,” Frydenberg said. “With more Australians back at work, this year’s deficit is $52.7 billion lower than was expected just over six months ago in last year’s Budget.”

Frydenberg emphasised that the outlook remains bright, claiming the country was well-positioned to continue to grow.

“We are better placed than nearly any other country to meet the economic challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “Consumer sentiment is at its highest in 11 years. Business conditions reached record highs. And more Australians are in work than ever before.”

“Our plan is working. Australia’s economic engine is roaring back to life.”

On Tuesday, he stood firm on the same line, promising voters that his government “threw the kitchen sink” at the damage left behind by the early stages of the pandemic by delivering on “an unprecedented amount of economic support”.

This month’s mid-year budget update showed that the Morrison government has been able to add $7 billion to its bottom line, with a further $109 billion expected to line the government’s pockets over the next four years.

That brings the government’s forecast 2021-22 budget deficit down to $99.2 billion from the $106.6 billion forecast in May.

Unsurprisingly, the Coalition took the opportunity to chalk the debt squeeze up as a result of superior economic management as it eyes a fourth term next year.

Responding to the update, the opposition slammed the Morrison government for its rosy predictions on wage growth, which the Coalition’s forecasted will outgrow inflation by 0.5% in 2022-23.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Morrison government’s projected wage growth couldn’t be trusted on the basis that its forecasts rarely materialise.

“This is a government which is notorious for over-promising and under-delivering on wages in particular,” Chalmers said.

“This government has made 55 forecasts, and on 52 occasions wages have fallen short of what they have predicted.”