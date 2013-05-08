Australian Government Bonds will be traded on the ASX from May 21

The Australian Office of Financial management has announced that, from May 21, Australian Government Bonds will be traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.



According to the Business Spectator, under the new arrangement, investments in Treasury Bonds and Treasury Indexed Bonds will be allowed in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDI’s).

The move comes as part of a package of measures that were announced by the government in 2010, the AOFM reportedly said, for “a competitive and sustainable banking system.”

