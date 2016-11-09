Australian gold mine shares are going nuts

Shares in gold miners jumped higher on uncertainty over the US election result.
The price of gold, a traditional haven during uncertain times, was up 2.2% to $US1,303.50.
The Australian miners followed.
Evolution Mining was up 10% to $2.53, Newcrest 8% to $24.99, and Northern Star 9.5% to $4.60.
The rest of the market was being hammered, with the ASX200 at 5,110.40, down 147.39 points or 2.80%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.