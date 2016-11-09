Australian gold mine shares are going nuts

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shares in gold miners jumped higher on uncertainty over the US election result.

The price of gold, a traditional haven during uncertain times, was up 2.2% to $US1,303.50.

The Australian miners followed.

Evolution Mining was up 10% to $2.53, Newcrest 8% to $24.99, and Northern Star 9.5% to $4.60.

The rest of the market was being hammered, with the ASX200 at 5,110.40, down 147.39 points or 2.80%.

