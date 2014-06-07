Australian Geneticist Creates Breakthrough Anti-Ageing Treatment

China Photos/Getty Images

Australia’s leading anti-ageing geneticist, Harvard researcher Professor David Sinclair has developed a treatment that can reverse the ageing process in animal subjects and is now preparing to start human clinical trials in Australia.

The Herald Sun reports Sinclair uses molecule NMN and works with the sirtuins genes, or “longevity genes”, to reverse the ageing process in mice subjects.

Sinclair says the treatment is equivalent to converting a 60-year-old human to a 20-year-old.

However the Professor said the aim of the research is not to enable people to live forever but to allow them to live healthier, more productive lives for longer.

“There’s no point making people live longer unless they’re still healthy, and that’s what this research offers.”

