Australian Fund Manager: You Get Real Answers In Analyst Briefings From Body Language

A fund manager, who had to remain anonymous, has told the AFR that he gets an understanding of the value of some stocks from the body language of the companies’ executives.

“You want to see the colour and the body language of how management reacts to questions,” the Sydney-based fund manager told the newspaper.

Australian’s corporate watchdog ASIC has said it will send representatives to sit-in on briefings, as well as listen to some conference calls, in an effort to stamp-out selective disclosure of information.

In the article, the same manager said he always tried to get meetings first thing Monday morning so he could trade the stock before his competitors had a chance to meet the company later in the week.

