Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Has Lost An Earring And Wants Twitter's Help To Find It

Alex Heber

Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop has lost her pearl earring somewhere in Sydney’s Martin Place and wants your help to find it.

After appearing on Sky News this morning with just one earring Bishop tweeted a plea to help find the pearl.

Social media has gone nuts over it. The earring now has its own Twitter account.

