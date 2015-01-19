Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Has Lost An Earring And Wants Twitter's Help To Find It

Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop has lost her pearl earring somewhere in Sydney’s Martin Place and wants your help to find it.

After appearing on Sky News this morning with just one earring Bishop tweeted a plea to help find the pearl.

Hi Twitter I lost earring in Martin Place today – if found grateful contact me 02 62777500 http://t.co/5c77CdNDKT pic.twitter.com/bNNfox6MgQ” — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) January 18, 2015

Social media has gone nuts over it. The earring now has its own Twitter account.

Hello twitter, please help me find my owner…. it's cold and lonely out here… — JBish Ear Ring (@JBishEarRing) January 18, 2015

…and the times we just wanted to relax and forget about everything… #thosewerethedays #reminiscing pic.twitter.com/DKVcbazCvJ — JBish Ear Ring (@JBishEarRing) January 19, 2015

I hang therefore I am… — JBish Ear Ring (@JBishEarRing) January 19, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.