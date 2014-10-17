Australian Forces Carry Out Second Round Of Air Strikes On ISIS Targets In Iraq

F/A 18F Super Hornet. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australian Defence Force (ADF) fighters have killed an unspecified number of Islamic State (ISIS) militants during air strikes in Iraq.

Chief of joint operations, Vice Admiral David Johnston said there had been “at least two” strikes but would not elaborate on the number of casualties.

The latest round of air strikes by Australian forces were carried out by F/A-18F Super Hornet jets, the same aircraft used in the first mission earlier this month.

Australian aircraft have also been involved in strikes on an oil refinery in an attempt to curb ISIS revenue sources.

Australia has ramped up missions in Iraq, after US and coalition forces were called to assist Kurdish fighters in the northern Syrian town of Kobani.

Two days of heavy air strikes by US warplanes have reportedly slowed ISIS’ advance in the area.

