An Australian Rules Football Star Climbed On A Defender's Shoulders To Make This Incredible Grab

Earlier this week, Australian Rules football star Andrew Walker of Carlton made a phenomenal grab after climbing onto the shoulders of a defender. Walker amazingly found the balance and the concentration to stay perched on his opponents shoulders long enough to make the grab.



Catches like this are not allowed in the NFL, which is a crying shame.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.