Australia's Instagram fitness queen, Kayla Itsines, is about to make it big in America

She’s only 23, but Kayla Itsines has already become a household name in the Australian fitness community and she’s about to take the U.S. by storm.
The personal trainer and health guru has amassed over 2.3 million followers on Instagram where she posts workout moves, recipes, fitness tips, and inspirational messages.
But unlike competing fit-stagrammers who have built their audiences by posting selfies of their seemingly unattainable bodies, Itsines is all about accessibility. Her message is that anyone can lead a healthier lifestyle and through social media and her online fitness guides, she wants to help them take the first step.
She’s now on an unofficial global fitness world tour that will be culminate in a trip to America this spring.
Kayla Itsines is 23 and from Adelaide, Australia.
According to her website, Kayla’s journey began in 2008, when she started a personal training course at the Australian Institute of Fitness.
After graduation she took a job at a ‘women’s only’ personal training center. However, she soon realised that the methods being taught failed to help clients achieve the look and confidence they desired.
She began to do outside research and developed her own set of exercises. She wanted to give women ‘ultimate confidence’ to feel great in anything they were wearing, even a bathing suit.
‘Before I knew it, I had developed workouts and cardio techniques, mixed with nutrition planning that achieved a certain result: bikini body confidence,’ she says on her website.
She quit her job at the fitness center and started her own company ‘aimed at helping women achieve a bikini body in the most efficient and effective way possible.’
As word of mouth spread, her workout methods gained traction.
She decided to get serious and build her presence on Instagram and Facebook.
‘By uploading client transformations, healthy eating ideas, and some training tips, I was able to inspire thousands of women to move towards a healthier lifestyle,’ she writes.
She also regularly posts about cute workout outfit ideas to get women excited about going to the gym.
Itsines has amassed hoards of high profile followers. Even Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel follows her for tips on how to keep in shape.
In January of 2014 Kayla released her first e-book training program and nutrition guidelines just for women. They can be downloaded on her website kaylaitsines.com.au.
Following the success of her online guides, she also opened up her own online store with products personally chosen or designed by her. Kayla’s store currently sells pink foam rollers, water bottles, heart rate monitors and more.
She now employs a staff of women who she calls her ‘team’. ‘They work with me, not for me,’ she says.
Though Kayla herself eats clean and avoids alcohol, her methods are all about moderation, not deprivation. She shuns extreme fad diets and instead encourages healthy, lean meals rich with carbohydrates and protein.
Kayla fills her stream with inspirational messages and follower transformation photos. She always keeps her posts upbeat.
She wants to inspire women to be fitter and stronger, not body shame them.
Though Itsines is based in Australia, she hosts boot camps and meetups for her followers around the world.
She hosted her first ‘international virtual workout’ in the UK this January.
While on the road, she floods her stream with workout advice and health tips. No matter where she is, she’s always Instagramming.
She also encourages teamwork and working out with friends.
Followers around the world can join her community by hashtagging their workout Instagrams with #thekaylamovement.
The beach plays a large role in her fitness routine. Her guides are focused on getting a great bikini body and Kayla loves to hit the beaches in her home country.
And though most of her photos are in workout gear, she does wear a dress ‘2-3 times a year’.
Her boyfriend, Tobias, is also a personal trainer. “Nothing better than having a boyfriend who loves working out as much as you!” Itsines writes.
Her husky, Ace, also makes frequent cameos in Itsines’ Instagram shots. “Who needs dumbbells when you have a gorgeous husky?”
Above all else, she’s made her mother very proud.
Itsines continues to take on the world this spring with boot camps in Sydney, Europe, the UK, and America. You can follow her travels on Instagram or on her website www.kaylaitsines.com.
