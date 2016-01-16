Australian fishermen go viral with their photos of two huge sharks caught from a beach in Western Australia

What a catch. Twice.

Two fisherman from Esperance have made headlines after reeling two huge sharks – a hammerhead and tiger shark – off the coast of Western Australia.

Josh Butterworth and Jethro Bonnichta caught the sharks while fishing in a beach north of Carnarvon during a trip in late December and early January.

It is believed that during these 10 days over the New Year break, the pair caught around 30 sharks.

But the pictures of the hammerhead, reportedly 4.1 metres long, and a larger tiger shark became viral after it was published by US fishing company, Rogue Offshore, onto their Facebook page earlier this week.

The photos have since garnered more than 3,000 likes and 2,500 shares with some users critical of shark recreational fishing while others have questioned how the pair managed to catch the sharks without being dragged in.

“We take a lot of care in making sure they go back and making sure they are going to swim off strongly,” Butterworth told The West Australian.

“We could have killed them and claimed records but we let them go because they were still healthy.”

It has since been confirmed that both sharks have been released into the ocean.

According to Butterworth’s Instagram page, shark fishing is a common past-time of the angler who can also be seen posing with octopus, trout and even flute fish.

https://instagram.com/p/BAhgc52Fgzd/?taken-by=josh_butterworth

Shark recreational fishing is currently allowed in Western Australia with many anglers targeting tiger or mako sharks but a statewide ban is in place for catching grey nurse, white, speartooth or whale sharks.

