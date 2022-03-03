Australian payments scale up Zeller has reached unicorn status in just under two years by winning businesses fed up with traditional banks

Australian all-in-one business payments company Zeller has reached unicorn status only two years after launching.

The recent raise makes it the fastest Australian fintech to reach a $AU1 billion valuation.

The company has plans to become an APRA-regulated bank by the end of 2022.

Australian payments scale up Zeller has reached unicorn status in just under two years following a Series B fundraising round.

Led by US-based venture capital firm Headline, and with funds contributed by Australian industry superannuation fund Hostplus, the $AU100 million cash injection will be used to accelerate the development of new products that expand its integrated financial operating system for businesses.

This will include new services including online payment acceptance, next-generation banking capabilities, enhanced credit and debit cards, expense management, and lending.

Founded in 2020 by former Square executives Ben Pfisterer and Dominic Yap as a ‘business-facing neobank’, Zeller pitched itself as an all-in-one financial solution for businesses covering payment, savings and spending.

In its first 18 months the company raised over AU$181 million from prominent Australian and US investors, including Square Peg and Apex Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Addition — and now Headline and Hostplus.

It followed a bumper year for local startups, where total equity investment surpassed $10 billion in 2021, with Australian firms securing eight funding rounds worth more than $250 million, more than every prior year combined.

Pfisterer told Business Insider Australia in 2020 while Zeller didn’t intend to get a banking license, it was riding the wave of neobanks promising to overhaul consumer banking and offer a much-need injection of competition.

“You see neobanks popping up everywhere, but they’re all consumer-focused,” Pfisterer said.

“There’s no sort of neobank focused on all these other business needs. It’s quite complicated but we think we have something completely unique.”

However following a June fundraising round, the company laid out its plans to become an APRA-regulated bank by the end of 2022, explaining it wanted to own its infrastructure and pursue a path towards offering online payment acceptance, credit cards and expense management services.

The company says over 80% of customers switching to Zeller have come from traditional banks, with the majority using Zeller products that go beyond payment processing, including the combined Account and Card as their primary business banking service.

The company now has more than 11,000 business customers, it said.

King Goh, principal at Headline, said Zeller was innovating amid the finch shakeup with business products that redefined “how financial connectivity is delivered to Australian businesses.”

“Zeller’s remarkable growth over the past eight months is a testament to how they are reimagining the traditional business banking industry,” Goh said.

Pfisterer said the company’s rapid rise reflected business dissatisfaction with services offered by traditional banks.

“Banking should no longer be purely transactional — it’s about connecting buyers with sellers, and enabling merchants with a better understanding of how their customers, suppliers and employees interact with their business,” Pfisterer said.

“We want Zeller to be at the centre of a business’ financial ecosystem, enabling them to have a complete view of every customer interaction and the overall health of their business.”