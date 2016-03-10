Australian fintech Activistic is tapping in to church donations

The former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (centre) in Jordan. Salah Malkawi/Getty Images

Micro-donations platform Activistic has signed Church Army UK to its soon-to-launch Ralli app, providing an entry into the significant church giving market.

Donations to churches last year topped $100 billion in the US alone. Ralli ensures the lowest possible cost of fundraising via an efficient collection technology which enables regular payments via the giver’s phone bill. There is no need for credit cards or bank information.

Church Army is made up of 11 independent Church Army societies in the UK, Australia, Barbados, Canada (called Threshold Ministries), Denmark, East Africa, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, USA, Ireland, and Vanuatu. Its president is the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, and its patron is the Queen.

The Perth-based Activistic and Church Army are discussing developing a white label app for the worldwide organisation.

Ralli will launch with more than 80 charities.

The app provides significant cost savings, with the nominated charity getting 85% of the donated amount as opposed to an average of 32% in the traditional model using cheque or credit card donations.

Activistic shares are down 2.3% today to $0.072.

