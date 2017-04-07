Financial markets are under pressure

Australian stocks, bond yields and the Australian dollar have tumbled in recent trade in response to news that the United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk missiles targeting the Shayrat airbase in Syria.

Here’s the AUD/USD chart:

AUD/USD 5-minute Chart

The AUD/USD is currently down 0.3% at .7522.

And for Australian 10-year government bond yields:

ACGB 10-Year Yield 5-Minute Chart

The 10-year yield currently sits at 2.55%.

And the ASX 200:

ASX 200 5-Minute Chart

After being up more than 0.5% earlier in the session, the ASX 200 has now eased back into the red, although the losses for the moment are modest.

