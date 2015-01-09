More Counter-Terrorism Raids In Sydney Today. One Man Charged

A 33-year-old man in the south-western Sydney suburb of Greenacre has been charged with weapons offences in the wake of raids by Australia’s Joint Counter Terrorism team on Friday morning.

A number of search warrants were executed at properties in Greenacre, Leppington, Condell Park and Punchbowl as part of a long-running investigation, but the Australian Federal Police say today’s raids were not as a result of any specific terrorism threat.

The man was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, January 10, charged with obtaining ammunition subject to prohibition order and possession with a licence.

Police at the scene of the raid earlier today. Image: Supplied.

Police will also allege prohibited drugs were seized from another man when a second warrant was executed at premises in Punchbowl. Inquiries are continuing.

Operation Duntulm is an ongoing Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigation into alleged financial assistance and support being provided for foreign fighters overseas.

AFP and @nswpolice JCTT conducted Op Duntulm search warrants in sw Sydney this morning – further details to follow #AusFedPol — AFP National Media (@AFPmedia) January 9, 2015

Police involved in the operation today included the Joint Counter Terrorism Team Sydney, NSW Police Tactical Operations Unit, Public Order and Riot Squad, Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad and Bankstown Local Area Command.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch, Commander of the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command said Operation Duntulm has been running for more than a year and is focused on a range of support mechanisms being provided for those who have left Australia and are now fighting overseas.

“The operation today is about the gathering of evidence and intelligence to enable us to take action against those who think they can engage in these activities,” he said.

“Investigators this morning seized a range of items from the premises searched including documents and computers, and these will be forensically examined.”

Operation Duntulm is ongoing. Earlier this year it resulted in a woman being charged for allegedly supporting incursions in Syria. The woman was preparing to board an international flight at Sydney airport with her four children when police arrested her in May.

Police have conducted a number of raids in recent months. In September the country’s largest anti-terrorism raid saw 800 police search a number of properties across Sydney and detain multiple people including 19-year-old Omarjan Azari who was charged with conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

Australia’s terror alert level was raised from medium to high on September 12 last year. Anyone with concerns is urged to contact the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400.

