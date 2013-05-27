Australian Fashion Designers Took Government Grants Before They Folded: Report

A model showcases designs on the runway at the Lisa Ho show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia Spring/Summer 2013/14 at Art Gallery Of NSW on April 10, 2013.

Before it collapsed this month, loss-making fashion brand Lisa Ho was given nearly $200,000 in government hand-outs, according to an article in The Age newspaper.

Lisa Ho was given an $188,731 grant, and fellow fashion house Bettina Liano was given $300,000 in “innovation” payments after going into voluntary administration, writes Simon Johanson at The Age.

Liano’s venture went into voluntary administration in July 2011. Before that she applied for $297,526 in Building Innovation Capability grants from the Department of Innovation’s AusIndustry body.

Despite her business being restructured, it was given the money in June 2012.

They were not the only brands to get a leg-up from The Government.

Johanson writes that a total of $22.5 million in funds last financial year were given to a list of high-profile fashion brands.

Anthea Crawford got $400,834, Scanlan and Theodore pocketed $367,210 and Carla Zampatti recieved $265,088.

