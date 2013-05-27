Australian Fashion Designers Took Government Grants Before They Folded: Report

Photo:
Before it collapsed this month, loss-making fashion brand Lisa Ho was given nearly $200,000 in government hand-outs, according to an article in The Age newspaper.
Lisa Ho was given an $188,731 grant, and fellow fashion house Bettina Liano was given $300,000 in “innovation” payments after going into voluntary administration, writes Simon Johanson at The Age.
Liano’s venture went into voluntary administration in July 2011. Before that she applied for $297,526 in Building Innovation Capability grants from the Department of Innovation’s AusIndustry body.
Photo:
Despite her business being restructured, it was given the money in June 2012.
They were not the only brands to get a leg-up from The Government.
Johanson writes that a total of $22.5 million in funds last financial year were given to a list of high-profile fashion brands.
Anthea Crawford got $400,834, Scanlan and Theodore pocketed $367,210 and Carla Zampatti recieved $265,088.
Supre received the most taxpayer support at more than $2.3 million.
Read the full article here.
Now read: Australia Fashion Week: Lisa Ho
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.