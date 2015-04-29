Australian fashion designer Dion Lee will soon stock in Target

Miranda Kerr showcases designs by Dion Lee during rehearsal ahead of the David Jones A/W 2013 Season Launch at David Jones in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty.

From runways to the local shopping centre, Australian fashion designer Dion Lee has announced a collaboration with Target.

As part of the retailer’s Designers for Target program – which also includes Stella McCartney, Missoni and Josh Goot – the top seller for Lee will release a limited edition range in 35 Target stores and online from July 2.

The 35-piece collection will have the label’s regular price point of $400 reduced to as low as $25 for day-to-night clothing, loungewear, performance wear and accessories.

Described as “the ultimate modern wardrobe”, the collection will feature Dion Lee’s signature tailored detailing, laser cut and technical fabrications, which is usually reserved for the runways, making “high-end fashion affordable and more accessible to everyone”.

“It has been fantastic to work with Target to create my first performance wear pieces, focused on creating modern active wear, balancing function and aesthetics,” Lee said.

“It’s exciting to see my designs styled in a new, imaginative way.”

Lee’s clothing has earned him numerous awards, including the local International Woolmark Prize, the Qantas Spirit of Youth Award in Fashion Design, the L’Oréal Melbourne Fashion Festival National Designer Award and the Prix de Marie Claire Award.

See more about the collaboration in the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.