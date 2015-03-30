Australian farmers are using ultrasounds to measure the marbling in steaks before cattle are sold

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Ultrasound scans that measure the marbling levels in cattle beef is giving Australian farmers an edge, helping them secure better prices.

Used for marketing and genetic evaluation purposes, Aussie farmers are using the technology to determine the marble content of the animals meat. If the marble is high quality it can be exported to the Japanese market for as much as $20,000.

As one of the largest exporters of live cattle in the world, the strong demand for Australian cattle and beef in overseas markets means farmers are adopting these scans to remain competitive.

Roger Evans of Bovine Scanning Services told News Limited the data helped farmers to get a better sale, because they knew more about their product.

“By knowing what’s inside it can add thousands to the selling price, especially if it has decent marbling.”

“It’s like buying a car. You want to know what you are getting.”

The Australian cattle industry is worth $4.8 billion and is forecast to grow at an annualised 1.3% over the five years through 2019-20, to reach $5.1 billion, according to IBISWorld.

